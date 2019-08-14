Autohome Inc. (ATHM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Autohome Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Autohome Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Autohome Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome Inc. 0.00% 28.70% 20.70% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Autohome Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome Inc. N/A 91 22.95 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Autohome Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Autohome Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Autohome Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.62 2.78 2.74

Autohome Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $110, suggesting a potential upside of 41.17%. The potential upside of the peers is 65.94%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Autohome Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Autohome Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autohome Inc. -0.56% -0.01% -23.31% 20.31% -15.03% 8.65% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Autohome Inc. has weaker performance than Autohome Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.51 shows that Autohome Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Autohome Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

Autohome Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 5 factors Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.