Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Analysts See $1.03 EPS; Maplelane Capital Has Lowered T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake

Analysts expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report $1.03 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.42% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. ATHM’s profit would be $121.59 million giving it 19.79 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Autohome Inc.’s analysts see 18.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 1.12M shares traded or 23.67% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 108,000 shares with $7.46M value, down from 120,000 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $66.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.37 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile posts upbeat revenues, boosts forecast; 28/04/2018 – Update: T-Mobile CEO John Legere will likely run combined company after Sprint deal, which will have dual headquarters in Washington and Kansas City; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Google Says It Isn’t Trying to Become Fourth National Wireless Carrier – International Business Times” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp accumulated 51,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Kellner Capital Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 25,300 shares. Weik Mngmt reported 0.35% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0.06% or 74,843 shares. Overbrook Management Corporation holds 7.45% or 501,208 shares. National Insur Tx accumulated 61,975 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited stated it has 2.02M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt reported 0.22% stake. Wespac Advsr reported 3,723 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Lc reported 35,407 shares. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor owns 7,915 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 354,685 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 92 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) stake by 80,000 shares to 580,000 valued at $61.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 278,813 shares and now owns 521,313 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T-Mobile US had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AutoHome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AutoHome Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by CLSA. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. CLSA maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Benchmark Downgrades Autohome Inc. (ATHM) to Hold – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bitauto: A Super Safe Target That Is Highly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile clients in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.63 billion. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including firm generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. It has a 24.73 P/E ratio. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites.