Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Analysts See $1.03 EPS; Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Legal General Group PLC (LON:LGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Legal General Group PLC had 27 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) on Monday, April 29 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. Shore Capital reinitiated Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) rating on Friday, March 22. Shore Capital has “Buy” rating and GBX 345 target. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) rating on Thursday, July 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Top Pick” rating and GBX 360 target. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 1. Numis Securities maintained the shares of LGEN in report on Monday, February 4 with “Add” rating. See Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 224.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 345.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report $1.03 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.42% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. ATHM’s profit would be $121.60M giving it 20.58 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Autohome Inc.’s analysts see 18.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 233,989 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 15.61 billion GBP. It operates through Legal & General Retirement , Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings, and General Insurance (GI) divisions. It has a 8.56 P/E ratio. The LGR segment provides annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for firm pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

More notable recent Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Legal & General Group Plc’s (LON:LGEN) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brief Commentary On Legal & General Group Plc’s (LON:LGEN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At UK£2.66, Is Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “France’s Dassault nears deal to buy healthcare software maker Medidata: CNBC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.28% or GBX 3.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 261.8. About 18.67 million shares traded or 13.19% up from the average. Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering AutoHome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AutoHome Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by CLSA on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) earned “Buy” rating by CLSA on Monday, June 24. The stock of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Benchmark Downgrades Autohome Inc. (ATHM) to Hold – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Autohome Inc.’s (NYSE:ATHM) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bitauto: A Super Safe Target That Is Highly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.