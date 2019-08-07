Autohome In Adr (ATHM) Market Valuation Declined While Lazard Asset Management Trimmed Holding; Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stock Rose While Stack Financial Management Decreased by $602,582 Its Stake

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.11. About 1.97M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autohome In Adr (ATHM) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 27,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 865,926 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.03M, down from 893,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autohome In Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 921,465 shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.97 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corporation owns 57,303 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il stated it has 331,571 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Company owns 91,221 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 16,312 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Opus Capital Group Inc Lc reported 10,374 shares. 363,940 were accumulated by Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation. Summit Securities Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 3,698 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 31,987 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0.55% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 30,415 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 8,620 are held by Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 7,885 shares to 156,089 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $121.60 million for 19.06 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.