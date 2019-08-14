Autohome (ATHM) Stock Price Declined While Strategic Global Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Gabelli Securities Cut Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) as Valuation Declined

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 1.40 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 20,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 246,851 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95M, down from 267,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 291,164 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 415,650 shares to 928,279 shares, valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tkk Symphony Acquistion Cor by 208,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd Shs (NYSE:TVPT).

