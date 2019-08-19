Autohome (ATHM) Stock Price Declined While Sensato Investors Has Boosted Holding by $996,345; Equitec Specialists Stake in Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Decreased by $594,000 as Valuation Rose

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 119,502 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 110,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 382,386 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 183,919 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autohome Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autohome Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 19,369 shares to 31,772 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 34,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc by 92,446 shares to 111,591 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys by 38,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.