Autohome (ATHM) Shareholder Fil LTD Has Cut Its Position; Cwh Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $1.38 Million

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 34,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 98,707 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 133,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.27 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 56.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 89,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 67,769 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80M, down from 156,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 1.35M shares traded or 76.94% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 12,681 shares to 667,482 shares, valued at $224.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $107.43 million for 23.66 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gibraltar Cap Management holds 2.9% or 70,144 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Advsr Ltd holds 39,823 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.03% stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com holds 159,399 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 3.72 million shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.21% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 38,496 shares. Boltwood Cap owns 7,300 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 313,914 shares stake. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 41,650 shares. Iberiabank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 237,560 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Prtn has invested 0.33% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has invested 0.19% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $246.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 29,950 shares to 280,547 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 42,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81M for 15.45 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock.