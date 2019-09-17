Autohome (ATHM) Market Value Declined While Omers Administration Lifted Its Position; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Stake

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 111,454 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, up from 100,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 414,833 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.32M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 3.79M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 324,787 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $180.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 20,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,301 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.23 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hills National Bank Trust Co accumulated 0.27% or 24,410 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 204,920 shares. Opus Capital Grp Incorporated Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tru Of Oklahoma invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.17% or 46,771 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 464,785 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Associate stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Becker Cap Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 25,345 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 82,121 shares. Davis R M accumulated 144,425 shares. Leavell Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 103,105 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has invested 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Agf Invs invested in 0.26% or 505,718 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 132,216 shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp B by 455,098 shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $271.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).