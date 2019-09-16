Autohome (ATHM) Holding Raised by Platinum Investment Management Ltd; Visa (V) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Cut Its Holding by $428,694

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 330,385 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.34M, down from 332,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $176.2. About 1.22M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 357,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.19 million, up from 976,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.99% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92.68. About 293,043 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,649 shares to 26,127 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

