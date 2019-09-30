Autohome (ATHM) Holder Dsm Capital Partners Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined; Honeywell International Increases Stake in W P Carey (WPC)

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autohome (ATHM) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 4,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 59,220 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, down from 63,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Autohome for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 1.35 million shares traded or 76.94% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 24,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 311,400 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 29,160 shares to 65,095 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,934 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc C (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Inv Serv invested 0.21% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirador Cap Prns Lp stated it has 6,206 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Heritage Invsts holds 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 3,000 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.27 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Newfocus Fin Ltd Liability invested 1.39% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Lifeplan Fincl Grp invested in 786 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 4,625 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 2,629 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co invested in 84,631 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 32,664 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 43,340 shares to 755,242 shares, valued at $190.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 154,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

