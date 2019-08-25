Autohome (ATHM) Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Trimmed Holding by $2.86 Million; Capital International Sarl Has Increased Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $4.01 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 127,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, down from 154,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 804,205 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,700 shares to 27,983 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Llc owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 30 shares. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Lc has 1.2% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 600,000 shares. Westpac has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fmr Ltd has 0.31% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Montag And Caldwell Ltd owns 461,458 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 12,000 shares. One Trading Lp holds 21,298 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gam Ag holds 0.05% or 25,600 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 154,102 shares. Cipher Lp stated it has 104,822 shares. Roanoke Asset New York has invested 0.96% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Brookmont Cap Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 7,382 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).