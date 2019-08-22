Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Both Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) and ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk Inc. 163 11.68 N/A -0.18 0.00 ACI Worldwide Inc. 33 3.20 N/A 0.38 87.40

Table 1 highlights Autodesk Inc. and ACI Worldwide Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) and ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk Inc. 0.00% 8.7% -0.5% ACI Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Autodesk Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Autodesk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Autodesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Autodesk Inc. and ACI Worldwide Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk Inc. 1 2 9 2.75 ACI Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Autodesk Inc. has a consensus target price of $176.36, and a 20.84% upside potential. ACI Worldwide Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38 consensus target price and a 29.83% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, ACI Worldwide Inc. is looking more favorable than Autodesk Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autodesk Inc. and ACI Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Autodesk Inc. shares. Competitively, ACI Worldwide Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autodesk Inc. -9.99% -7.75% -10.23% 6.97% 22.97% 21.43% ACI Worldwide Inc. -0.06% -3.34% -3.7% 16.81% 30.23% 21.29%

For the past year Autodesk Inc. was more bullish than ACI Worldwide Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ACI Worldwide Inc. beats Autodesk Inc.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment segments. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling. It also provides Inventor tool for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing. In addition, the company offers Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; BIM 360, a construction management software; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It licenses or sells its products to customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction; manufacturing; and digital media, consumer, and entertainment industries directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine. In addition, the company provides Postilion, a payments platform; PAY.ON Payments Gateway; and ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution. Further, it provides UP Payments Risk Management, a fraud prevention and detection solution; UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable direct billers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform, which controls the entire bill payments operation. Additionally, the company offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility categories; and implementation, product support, technical, educational, facilities management, business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide and Universal Payments brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.