Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) stake by 23.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS)’s stock rose 4.62%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 861,000 shares with $38.74 million value, down from 1.13M last quarter. Qts Rlty Tr Inc now has $2.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 589,628 shares traded or 44.81% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 650.00% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. ADSK’s profit would be $72.48 million giving it 123.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Autodesk, Inc.’s analysts see 83.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.11% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $162.77. About 1.80M shares traded or 10.36% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Cbre Clarion Ltd Llc holds 0.52% or 707,426 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 50,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.02% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Fdx Inc holds 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 7,738 shares. 9,110 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Hudson Bay Capital LP reported 35,234 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 4.96 million shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc reported 13,034 shares. New York-based Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 155,954 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd. 974,447 are held by And Buildings Mgmt Lc. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd holds 0.12% or 70,617 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 338,666 shares to 738,666 valued at $20.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Americold Rlty Tr stake by 447,643 shares and now owns 1.44 million shares. Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.75 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold Autodesk, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Group invested in 0.46% or 308,661 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.17% or 9.04 million shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 18,689 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 877,625 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Wisconsin Ltd owns 17,800 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Westwood Gp, a Texas-based fund reported 25,916 shares. 108,547 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Profund Advsrs Ltd has 16,232 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 11,577 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,932 shares. Piedmont Incorporated holds 16,909 shares. Rafferty Asset accumulated 0.03% or 13,358 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 2,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Synovus Finance has 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 21,061 shares.