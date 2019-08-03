Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Quad (QUAD)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 650.00% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. ADSK’s profit would be $72.47 million giving it 111.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Autodesk, Inc.’s analysts see 83.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83M shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog

Quad (QUAD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 74 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 56 sold and trimmed stakes in Quad. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 29.33 million shares, up from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Quad in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 38 Increased: 49 New Position: 25.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $587.00 million. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 1.24 million shares traded or 97.30% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. for 736,738 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc. owns 184,629 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 639,990 shares. The New York-based Glazer Capital Llc has invested 0.64% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 409,915 shares.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.45 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Autodesk, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 0.12% stake. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 22,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Interstate Retail Bank owns 5,658 shares. Royal London Asset has 89,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 19,542 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,116 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,480 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1.32 million shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 5,354 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 25,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 1,583 shares. Trexquant Invest L P holds 0.2% or 18,453 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 323 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.