Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Magellan Midstream Partners LP Has 0.84 Sentiment

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 650.00% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. ADSK’s profit would be $76.72M giving it 115.22 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Autodesk, Inc.’s analysts see 83.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.49% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $152.09. About 3.20M shares traded or 77.93% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.74 billion. The firm operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage divisions. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.36 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

