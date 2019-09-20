Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) and PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Comparing side by side

Since Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) and PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) are part of the Technical & System Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk Inc. 161 11.66 N/A -0.18 0.00 PTC Inc. 83 6.33 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autodesk Inc. and PTC Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk Inc. 0.00% 8.7% -0.5% PTC Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Autodesk Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PTC Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Autodesk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, PTC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. PTC Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Autodesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Autodesk Inc. and PTC Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 PTC Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Autodesk Inc.’s upside potential is 12.87% at a $173.07 consensus price target. Competitively PTC Inc. has a consensus price target of $96.14, with potential upside of 41.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PTC Inc. seems more appealing than Autodesk Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autodesk Inc. and PTC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 99.5% respectively. 0.2% are Autodesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of PTC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autodesk Inc. -9.99% -7.75% -10.23% 6.97% 22.97% 21.43% PTC Inc. -26% -25.25% -22.92% -20.47% -25.82% -18.24%

For the past year Autodesk Inc. had bullish trend while PTC Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Autodesk Inc. beats PTC Inc.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment segments. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling. It also provides Inventor tool for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing. In addition, the company offers Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; BIM 360, a construction management software; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It licenses or sells its products to customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction; manufacturing; and digital media, consumer, and entertainment industries directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. It also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to rapidly author and publish AR experiences; Vuforia, an AR technology platform to build applications that see and interact with things; Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Creo View solution to share 3D computer-aided design information, and support drawings and documents from a multitude of sources. Further, it provides Servigistics, a suite of software products that enable a systematic approach to service lifecycle management; and Servigistics Arbortext, an enterprise software suite which allows manufacturers to create, illustrate, manage, and publish technical and service parts information, as well as offers consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.