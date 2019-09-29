Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) and PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Comparison side by side

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) and PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) have been rivals in the Technical & System Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk Inc. 148 0.67 219.21M -0.18 0.00 PDF Solutions Inc. 12 3.07 28.02M -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autodesk Inc. and PDF Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Autodesk Inc. and PDF Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk Inc. 147,745,501.11% 8.7% -0.5% PDF Solutions Inc. 227,804,878.05% -5% -4.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.79 shows that Autodesk Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PDF Solutions Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Autodesk Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, PDF Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. PDF Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Autodesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Autodesk Inc. and PDF Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 PDF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Autodesk Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.20% and an $173.07 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Autodesk Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of PDF Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Autodesk Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of PDF Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autodesk Inc. -9.99% -7.75% -10.23% 6.97% 22.97% 21.43% PDF Solutions Inc. -2.55% -1.62% 1.99% 28.12% 27.63% 58.36%

For the past year Autodesk Inc. has weaker performance than PDF Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Autodesk Inc. beats PDF Solutions Inc.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment segments. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling. It also provides Inventor tool for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing. In addition, the company offers Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; BIM 360, a construction management software; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It licenses or sells its products to customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction; manufacturing; and digital media, consumer, and entertainment industries directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.