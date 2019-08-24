Autodesk (Del) (ADSK) Valuation Declined While Comerica Bank Has Cut Holding; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Trimmed Stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by $759,435

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (Del) (ADSK) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 42,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 64,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, down from 107,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Autodesk Inc (Del) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55 million shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 41.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 50,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The institutional investor held 72,469 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 123,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.42 million shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,633 shares to 220,821 shares, valued at $22.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood holds 25,916 shares. Voya Management Ltd Co owns 115,731 shares. Macquarie reported 967,660 shares. Tci Wealth has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 242 shares. Synovus has 21,061 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 0.01% or 1,556 shares. Creative Planning reported 11,852 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westfield Mngmt Co Lp owns 324,626 shares. Patten Gp holds 1,574 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Apg Asset Nv owns 123,391 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jnba Fin Advisors invested in 18 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Calamos Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 46,613 shares.

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU) CEO Pietro Labriola on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Telefonica Brasil Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 12, 2018.