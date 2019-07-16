Autodesk (ADSK) Valuation Rose While Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Price Rose While Md Sass Investors Services Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.11 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 146,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 790,348 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.43M, down from 936,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 139,742 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 393,336 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 115,750 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $24.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 45,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.07M for 18.33 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 130.15 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

