Autodesk (ADSK) Valuation Declined While Tekne Capital Management Upped Holding by $31.29 Million; As Neophotonics (NPTN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Masters Capital Management Lowered by $1.87 Million Its Holding

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 214.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 201,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 295,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.11M, up from 94,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.32. About 1.58M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 311,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 278,275 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 17,630 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability accumulated 202,175 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 15,037 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 50,598 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 82,053 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 2.42M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Herald Invest Mgmt Limited reported 0.22% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Blackrock reported 2.52 million shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 0% or 2.04M shares. Fincl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 78,569 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 13,282 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 325,200 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Com has invested 0.47% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 510,955 are owned by Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Allstate Corporation invested in 12,716 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 35,822 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 294,909 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 1.70 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 38,824 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davenport And Communication Ltd Llc holds 0.54% or 276,186 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 66,051 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund holds 0.15% or 4,354 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 3,370 shares. Atria Ltd reported 9,047 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 160 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 678,804 were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership.

