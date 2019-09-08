Autodesk (ADSK) Valuation Declined While Darsana Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Stake by $23.25 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Decreased Stake as Stock Declined

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 4.90 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00 million, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 2.09M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Llc reported 1,399 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 5.00 million are held by Senator Invest Group Inc Limited Partnership. 741,800 are owned by Payden & Rygel. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 28,434 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & has 31,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 239 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 43,142 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Com owns 311,835 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp has 22,410 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.54 million shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Associates invested in 0.02% or 33,126 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gold Prices Hold the High Ground Despite Return of Risk Appetite – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $297.09 million for 24.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares to 261,316 shares, valued at $39.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 9,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $86.76M for 91.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.