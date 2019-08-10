Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined While Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $8.48 Million; Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Lifted Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 54,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 856,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.46 million, down from 911,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.51M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 35.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 4,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 15,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 11,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.76. About 389,980 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE)

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2019: ADSK, SMI, HPQ, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARRY, NCR, ADSK – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2019: VSAT,SNAP,GOOG,GOOGL,ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 695,673 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Bluecrest Capital accumulated 31,015 shares. 1,373 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Kepos Capital LP holds 35,012 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 355,827 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 775,475 shares. Cambridge Tru has 6,780 shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd stated it has 600,162 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.46% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 1.57 million shares. Srs Investment Mngmt Ltd has 5% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stifel Corporation reported 179,291 shares. Park Avenue Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,480 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 875,000 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 102,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 114.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 22,905 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $458.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,175 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Wid.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Guidewire hires former Salesforce exec to be CEO – MarketWatch” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Software Announces Ontellus as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: March 06, 2019.