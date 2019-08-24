Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined While Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Decreased Its Stake by $377,735; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Boosted Position by $16.72 Million

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 2,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 94,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.67M, down from 96,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55M shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADSK, NKE, REGI – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Incorporated has 2.04M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability holds 75,001 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Loomis Sayles Co Lp stated it has 3.25% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.34 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.17% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 184,747 shares. Farmers Bancorporation invested in 203 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,701 shares. Comm State Bank accumulated 14,561 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ci Investments reported 90,471 shares stake. Asset Management One stated it has 106,057 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com reported 108,041 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Trellus Mgmt Lc reported 4,000 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.47% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14,746 shares to 18,536 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).