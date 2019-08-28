Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Rating Maintained at Wedbush; The $149.0000 Target Indicates -0.81% Potential; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -20.04% below currents $22.85 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Thursday, May 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 4 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Needham. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. See Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) latest ratings:

The financial company have set target price of $149.0000 on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares. This is -0.81% from the previous stock close. In a research report published on 28 August, Wedbush kept their “Neutral” rating on shares of ADSK.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Autodesk, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.04 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Llc. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 29,123 shares. Sit Assocs accumulated 0.24% or 49,295 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.15% or 16,400 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Llc Adv invested in 1.68% or 29,869 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Patten Group reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ithaka Group Lc holds 157,170 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt L P has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.11% or 16,909 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 12,906 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 119,048 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 56,141 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.63% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $150.21. About 4.27M shares traded or 126.99% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.99 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It has a 579.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.46’s average target is 17.48% above currents $150.21 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, March 1 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Argus Research. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Evercore. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 5.24 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.44 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 26.48 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).