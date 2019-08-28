Autodesk (ADSK) Stock “Overweight” Rating Kept at Barclays; The Price Objective is Set to $173.0000; Lateef Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its stock rating noted as “Overweight” by analysts at Barclays. Barclays currently has a $173.0000 price target on the $32.99B market cap company or 15.17% upside potential. This was shown in an analyst note on 28 August.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 49.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 150,893 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 152,180 shares with $23.71 million value, down from 303,073 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $32.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $150.21. About 4.27M shares traded or 126.99% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.46’s average target is 17.48% above currents $150.21 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Wedbush maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Monday, March 4. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $163 target. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $196 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srs Inv Mgmt Llc holds 1.42M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Brinker owns 0.36% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 61,604 shares. Korea Invest reported 442,547 shares. The New York-based First Long Island Invsts Ltd has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Highland Capital LP invested in 13,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Sigma Investment Counselors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Pitcairn Com has 0.31% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 5.76% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 11,845 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk -8.5% after beat-and-lower – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : ADSK, VEEV, HPE, HEI, PSEC, PAHC, OOMA, LCI – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.99 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It has a 579.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

