Autodesk (ADSK) Stock “Outperform” Rating Maintained at Wells Fargo; The Price Objective Given is $180.0000; Tuesday Morning (TUES) SI Increased By 3.35%

Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES) had an increase of 3.35% in short interest. TUES’s SI was 4.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.35% from 4.22M shares previously. With 246,500 avg volume, 18 days are for Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES)’s short sellers to cover TUES’s short positions. The SI to Tuesday Morning Corp’s float is 10.31%. It closed at $1.39 lastly. It is down 44.41% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.41% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%; 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES); 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M

In a report released on Wednesday morning, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock had its “Outperform” Rating reconfirmed by expert analysts at Wells Fargo. They currently have a $180.0000 price target on company. Wells Fargo’s target would suggest a potential upside of 38.26% from the company’s stock close price.

More notable recent Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday Morning (TUES) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tuesday Morning Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Hot Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Morning higher on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Tuesday Morning Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 28.35 million shares or 4.58% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0% or 149,908 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Assoc And Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture accumulated 163,709 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). 12,278 are held by Tctc Ltd. 960,800 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P accumulated 1.96M shares. D E Shaw Com accumulated 0% or 779,646 shares. 110,675 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company. Marshall Wace Llp reported 407,037 shares. Tower (Trc) has 2,520 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) or 48,564 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Grace And White Inc Ny accumulated 1.82M shares or 0.92% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited owns 52,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $424,024 activity. Shares for $8,250 were bought by Becker Steven R.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.93 million. The firm offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal dÃ©cor. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states.

The stock decreased 13.33% or $20.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 2.68 million shares traded or 42.63% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.59 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It has a 502.66 P/E ratio. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold Autodesk, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% or 695,673 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 82,614 shares. State Street holds 8.54M shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.17% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.18% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 189,022 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.14% or 23,000 shares. 1,949 are owned by Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 483,201 shares. Maverick Capital Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 209,815 are held by Nomura. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 5,372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co invested 1.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.46’s average target is 35.54% above currents $130.19 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, March 20. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $196 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Argus Research. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse.