Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined While Verition Fund Management Lifted by $1.72 Million Its Holding; Blucora (BCOR) Stock Value Declined While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lifted by $350,757 Its Holding

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 53,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 390,488 shares traded or 31.88% up from the average. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.79 TO $0.92; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 28/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 TaxAct Partners with Everlance, Giving Tax Pros Innovative Tools to Help Self-Employed & Contractors Save on Taxes; 03/04/2018 – Chau Haner Joins HD Vest as Head of Marketing; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Rev $545.8M-$559.8M; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 132.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 11,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 19,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 8,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.51 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 241,268 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $28.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 451,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,726 shares, and cut its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 592,522 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. British Columbia Investment Management Corp has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 6,409 shares stake. Moreover, Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Kepos Cap Lp holds 35,012 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.06% or 3,494 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co holds 39,293 shares. Clearbridge Invests has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Finemark Bankshares Tru owns 48,432 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Lateef Investment Mgmt LP holds 152,180 shares. Cap Incorporated Ca invested in 0.11% or 6,064 shares. Alyeska LP reported 51,529 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Tn holds 1,589 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,254 shares to 9,319 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,401 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).