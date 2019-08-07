Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined While Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $403,465; Cantillon Capital Management Trimmed Trinet Group (TNET) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 17,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The hedge fund held 4.24 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.44M, down from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 8,841 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET)

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 33,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 35,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.45. About 165,284 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.26 million for 24.84 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

More notable recent TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TriNet Launches Updated HR Solutions Mobile App – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TriNet Group’s (TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New TriNet Product Offering Solves HR Challenges Unique to Consulting, Advertising and Other Professional Service Firms – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about TriNet Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autodesk a Risky Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.