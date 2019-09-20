Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined While Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Position by $8.10 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose While Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Decreased Its Position by $533,520

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58M, down from 207,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 556,273 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 41,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 59,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $788,000, down from 100,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 24.76 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M; 16/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Ltd Company has 2.92 million shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability has 197,683 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 16,259 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 52,900 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.07% or 7,479 shares in its portfolio. Domini Impact Invs Limited Company holds 2,409 shares or 5.44% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System owns 10,228 shares. Luxor LP invested in 7,480 shares. 365,665 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.58M shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.67% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 4,155 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $91.38M for 93.70 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, XEC – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Autodesk, Costco and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Autodesk Stock Set for Big August Loss After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 53,800 shares to 654,301 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 90,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge LP holds 4.04 million shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. 8,027 were reported by Valmark Advisers Inc. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability reported 1.35M shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11.29 million shares. Ajo LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 457,919 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management, Oregon-based fund reported 21,794 shares. Globeflex LP holds 221 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Proffitt & Goodson reported 37,103 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bank & Trust holds 206,045 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 4.89% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Skytop Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.99% or 161,663 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Co holds 19,031 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 2,124 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 27.06M shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $467.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,037 shares to 9,549 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 29,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).