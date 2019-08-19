Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined While Reliance Trust Has Trimmed by $368,745 Its Stake; Dollar Tree Com Stk (DLTR) Holding Maintained by Jackson Square Partners Llc

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 12,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 14,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.98 million shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (DLTR) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 2.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693.25M, up from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.69 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd invested in 0.15% or 23,725 shares. Midas holds 0.87% or 19,400 shares in its portfolio. Counselors has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 4,789 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 5,400 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. Mufg Americas holds 0.36% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 118,530 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 20,758 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,043 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Palestra Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.6% or 757,000 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% or 2,334 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 2.32M shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 173,637 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc Com (NYSE:ANET) by 203,016 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $392.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 406,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,089 shares to 22,311 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).