Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined While Lateef Investment Management LP Has Cut Stake by $1.65 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Position as Stock Price Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. It closed at $110.6 lastly. It is down 32.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 10,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 142,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.13 million, down from 152,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.99M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $301.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18,750 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 91,432 shares to 419,136 shares, valued at $37.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.