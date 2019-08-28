Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined While Hmi Capital Has Lowered Stake by $44.18 Million; United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding by $888,953 as Stock Rose

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,854 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, up from 26,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.63. About 2.16M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 564,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.92M, down from 849,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.77% or $11.67 during the last trading session, reaching $138.54. About 11.84 million shares traded or 529.13% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BNBuilders Turns to Autodesk to Manage Complex Construction Projects Throughout the Building Lifecycle – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : ADSK, VEEV, HPE, HEI, PSEC, PAHC, OOMA, LCI – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What to Expect From Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation owns 792 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Company reported 1,176 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 74,740 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1,620 shares. Wisconsin Capital Limited Co has 2.47% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 17,800 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 94,520 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.12% or 20.16M shares. Numerixs Inv reported 2,580 shares. Moreover, Tributary Mngmt Ltd has 0.2% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 17,300 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 13,358 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 150,679 shares to 127,207 shares, valued at $21.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 399,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,042 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The New York-based Kepos Cap Lp has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fragasso Grp invested in 0.55% or 10,350 shares. Colrain Ltd Llc accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.97% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 307,707 shares. Cap Advisors Incorporated Ok stated it has 24,547 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 5,344 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 364,173 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Security Natl Trust Com reported 1,014 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14,116 shares. Perritt Capital invested 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). North Star Asset Inc has 1,708 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,634 shares. Bartlett Communications Lc holds 4,803 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.