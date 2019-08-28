Autodesk (ADSK) Stake Maintained by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp; As New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Stock Price Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Trimmed by $26.00 Million Its Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 461,489 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 09/05/2018 – Popular New York Times Podcast Gets a TV Spinoff; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 02/05/2018 – New York Times reporter Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) onstage at the Berkeley Journalism School for Recode Decode: transcript; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind or side, according to; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 25/05/2018 – The Trump administration is telling lawmakers it has reached an agreement to aid Chinese telecom firm ZTE,according to The New York Times and Reuters

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 5,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 171,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.27 million, up from 166,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.94% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.79. About 16.85 million shares traded or 795.64% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 1,556 shares. The Iowa-based Btc Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Swiss Bancorp holds 0.12% or 729,699 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 100 were reported by American Rech Management. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% or 18,453 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 2.04 million shares. Clean Yield Grp has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 31,245 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 320,000 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability stated it has 9,047 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated accumulated 61,604 shares. Alpha Windward invested in 792 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Ho (NYSE:CAT) by 45,054 shares to 484,126 shares, valued at $64.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 8,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,086 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

