Autodesk (ADSK) Stake Has Upped by Shannon River Fund Management Llc; Holder Springbok Capital Management Upped Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 207,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, up from 203,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.61 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 132% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Autodesk to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: EEI,DPW,POLA,ADSK – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anaplan, Autodesk, Cerus, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mallinckrodt, Nabors, Veeva Systems, VistaGen and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk Shares Crushed After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ithaka Grp Limited Company has 3.9% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 157,170 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 301,094 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ci Investments Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 90,471 shares. D E Shaw invested in 203,174 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 216 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pnc Service accumulated 0.01% or 49,570 shares. 12,675 are held by Interest Limited Ca. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,985 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Synovus Fin has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 53,448 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hyman Charles D holds 0.06% or 3,494 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Critical Things That Make Amazon a Safer Bet Than You Think – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.09% or 1.44 million shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 317,930 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1,631 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,582 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,335 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Alesco Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dana Advsr Inc invested in 7,957 shares. New York-based Mathes has invested 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nordea Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 271,634 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division holds 2,396 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1.78% or 12,693 shares. Moreover, Ftb Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel holds 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 278 shares. Yhb Advsrs owns 2.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,665 shares.