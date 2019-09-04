Autodesk (ADSK) Stake Has Upped by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc; Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Share Price Rose While Patten & Patten Has Cut by $317,018 Its Position

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 115,086 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, down from 118,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.55. About 55,063 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 303.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 3,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 219,203 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,315 shares to 314,589 shares, valued at $59.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teamsters and CN sign tentative agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Halifax NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Canadian National To Buy 220-Mile Line From CSX – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN presents 2018 Safe Handling Award to 137 shippers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $919.84 million for 18.08 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$144, Is It Time To Put Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade Concerns Continue to Weigh on Markets – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: POLA, RNET, ADSK, DPW, EEI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison holds 3,191 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Lc reported 31,300 shares. 856,469 were reported by Steadfast Cap Mgmt L P. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 1,110 shares in its portfolio. 51,529 are held by Alyeska Invest Gp Limited Partnership. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has 0.26% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alkeon Mgmt Ltd owns 510,955 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 2,810 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 18,257 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.2% or 108,041 shares. Waddell And Reed has 0.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 372,601 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 710 shares. 17.31M were reported by Blackrock. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.03% stake.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 13,804 shares to 296,550 shares, valued at $34.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 42,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,431 shares, and cut its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).