Autodesk (ADSK) Stake Has Boosted by Shannon River Fund Management Llc; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Holder Orleans Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 196.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 21,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,019 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 11,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 4.15 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 207,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26M, up from 203,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.03. About 908,862 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 186,034 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Darsana Partners Lp accumulated 1.68 million shares. Alyeska Grp Inc Lp has 51,529 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.41% or 84,754 shares. Steadfast Capital Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 856,469 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Allstate Corporation owns 12,716 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 41,791 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Bridges Inv Mgmt holds 0.22% or 34,043 shares. Selz Cap Limited Liability has 1.35% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 45,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 171,640 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Acadian Asset Limited Liability owns 1,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 1.52 million shares. D E Shaw And Communications Inc owns 0.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5.55 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 102,963 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 16,257 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 535,611 shares. Cheyne Mgmt (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.56% stake. High Pointe Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 23,040 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 74,325 are owned by Thompson Mngmt. Meritage Port Mngmt owns 13,900 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Monetary Group Inc has 3,295 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Inc Ltd Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 34,289 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.