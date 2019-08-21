Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Declined While Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Cut Its Holding; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Boosted Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Stock Declined

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 10,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 377,422 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, down from 387,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $146.56. About 1.08M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 192,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 931,042 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22M, up from 738,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 15.76M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75,532 shares to 55,787 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 226,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Frontline Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 1.67 million shares. Violich Cap Management owns 18,709 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt has invested 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Whitnell holds 0.04% or 2,550 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 51,707 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 37,964 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 0.68% or 1.95M shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 120 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) accumulated 1.45% or 27,238 shares. Burns J W & New York stated it has 5,165 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Washington Company invested in 191,784 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hills Savings Bank & Tru Communications has 0.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 152,649 shares to 557,512 shares, valued at $70.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 111.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp accumulated 2.41% or 1.69M shares. Bp Plc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 23,000 shares. Oz LP holds 1.33 million shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 15,066 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Co reported 52,130 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 11,577 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap has 5,297 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 9,145 shares. 2,810 are held by Mariner Lc. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Com Limited reported 0.18% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 189,709 shares. Utah Retirement owns 41,441 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.66% or 164,206 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 915,804 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.18% or 189,022 shares.