Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Declined While Hmi Capital Boosted Position; Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Stock Value Rose While Sandhill Capital Partners Has Trimmed by $5.89 Million Its Position

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51 million, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.95 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 2.04M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 4,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 456,970 shares. Moreover, Westfield Cap Mngmt Co LP has 0.46% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 372,600 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 962 shares. Millennium Limited stated it has 243,584 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 21,300 shares stake. Ftb holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dsc Advsr Lp accumulated 1,723 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards reported 300 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.17% or 176,352 shares. Ithaka Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 158,485 shares. Domini Impact Invs Ltd Liability reported 5.44% stake. Loomis Sayles & Co LP has 10.58M shares. Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 7,988 shares.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21,061 shares to 368,322 shares, valued at $33.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc Com by 23,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

