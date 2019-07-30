Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder White Elm Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $1.86 Million; Gibraltar Capital Management Lowered Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.71 Million

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 122,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $161.21. About 587,542 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 63,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 214,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 18.86M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45B for 11.11 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Palouse Mngmt has 1.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 141,726 shares. Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bailard holds 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 111,879 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,557 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Llc owns 1.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.11M shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,141 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 13,190 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 4,836 shares. Indiana-based Walter Keenan Consulting Commerce Mi Adv has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Bank Sioux Falls invested in 15,786 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Old Bank & Trust In holds 344,514 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Com has 24,448 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 26,848 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Llc invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 122.13 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.