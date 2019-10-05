Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Increased Its Holding; Congress Asset Management Company Increased Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $417,484

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 1,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 289,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.74 million, up from 288,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 43,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $427.85 million, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 1.06M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24,257 shares to 129,196 shares, valued at $79.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 115,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

