Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Cut Its Stake; Cadence Capital Management Maintains Holding in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP)

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 125,790 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 114,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 180,552 shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 33,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 35,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $144.17. About 1.61M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Successful Open Season on PNGTS; Records Non-Cash Charges on Bison and Tuscarora – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TC PipeLines: Takeover Candidate At 0% Premium – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on February 21 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What to Watch When TransCanada Reports Q4 Results – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,350 shares to 4,556 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,390 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 7,079 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Gould Asset Ltd Liability Co Ca reported 12,585 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). City Hldg holds 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 1,000 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Com (Wy) invested in 0.05% or 1,000 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 33,059 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 3,675 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Advsr has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Alps Inc owns 1.35% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 5.11M shares. Hartford Management reported 2,314 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 13,186 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 18,826 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Add Autodesk to Your Watch List – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk reinstated at Overweight; +1.6% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dropbox stock falls after bearish call: â€˜Virtually all leading indicators of growth are negativeâ€™ – MarketWatch” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk +3% on Q4 beats with billings strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.78 million for 109.22 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Partners Llp reported 1.69 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service reported 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Amp Cap Ltd has 124,090 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parnassus Invs Ca has 0.37% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 25,000 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,354 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,148 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Huntington Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 1,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp owns 2.58 million shares or 4.45% of their US portfolio. Axa owns 680,709 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Beck Capital Ltd Com has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 63,120 shares.