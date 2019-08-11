Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Position by $38.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Stock Declined, Holder Argent Capital Management Raised Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.91 million, down from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.89 million shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) by 117.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 585,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03M, up from 499,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 1.11M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww Investors invested in 0.32% or 8.41 million shares. Disciplined Growth Mn invested in 2.59% or 949,372 shares. Hmi Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10.39% or 564,220 shares. 1,583 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. Westpac Bk holds 17,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 2,456 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co owns 1,496 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 207 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.12% or 64,631 shares. 59,016 were accumulated by Regions. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mutual Of America Ltd Co owns 29,148 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.35 million shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.92% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Korea Invest invested in 442,547 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 114.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect From Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk reinstated at Overweight; +1.6% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $183.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “22 Drivers Selected to Compete in HD Supply’s 2019 Driver Championship – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HD Supply Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.