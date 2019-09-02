Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Has Raised Stake by $542,500 as Valuation Declined; Brunswick (BC) Shares Declined While Valueworks Has Lifted Position by $1.05 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 207,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26M, up from 203,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.99 million shares traded or 38.08% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 91,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 951,531 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group

