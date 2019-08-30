Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Reliance Trust Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Value Rose, Autus Asset Management Raised Holding

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 12,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 14,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $142.34. About 1.72M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 19,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 136,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 117,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 2.26 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc owns 50 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 211,568 shares. 5,035 are held by Fred Alger Mngmt. Buckingham Asset Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 63,120 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 5,390 shares. Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 13,716 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Greenleaf holds 0% or 1,845 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0.16% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 23,231 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moody Commercial Bank Division accumulated 195 shares or 0% of the stock. Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 159,719 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,779 shares to 152,163 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 11,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,620 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers State Bank holds 0.69% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 23,673 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 757 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated accumulated 104,908 shares. 4.42 million were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Clearbridge Invs Llc owns 0.14% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2.92 million shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 137,126 shares. Town & Country State Bank & Dba First Bankers has 1.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 40,942 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 534,911 shares. Sather Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 98,902 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 564,117 shares. Whittier Com holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 482,843 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 15.14M shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 190,882 shares. Btim holds 99,526 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,705 shares to 8,847 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,456 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).