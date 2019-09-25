Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Holding by $7.02 Million; Ptc (PTC) Holding Raised by 40 North Management Llc

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 43,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 200,522 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.67 million, up from 157,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $145.93. About 975,661 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.99. About 185,319 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.12% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 365,665 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 1.15 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 12,418 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund owns 483,500 shares. Nordea Management Ab accumulated 180,566 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 10,000 were accumulated by Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 33,625 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd stated it has 272,640 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Clean Yield Group has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 243,584 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 21,037 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 12,910 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,745 shares to 81,279 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 35,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,166 shares, and cut its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).