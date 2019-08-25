Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Boosted Stake by $2.71 Million; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Boosted by $575,739 as Market Value Declined

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 17,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 147,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.01 million, up from 130,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55M shares traded or 38.57% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,572 shares to 81,686 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,941 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd owns 609,880 shares. Beach Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,235 shares. First Fin Corporation In has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associate has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Architects holds 2,203 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.98% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 641,305 are owned by Asset Management One Ltd. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc owns 262,607 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt Com owns 811,883 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust holds 16,944 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Public Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 7,017 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 319,709 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Com has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Benin Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 10,244 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 2,897 shares to 10,884 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 70,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,389 shares, and cut its stake in Exantas Cap Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prns Limited Com invested in 1.41% or 159,719 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.11% or 42,607 shares. Drexel Morgan Co holds 2,826 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Atria Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability invested in 19,542 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 587,113 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Co Lc stated it has 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Brinker Cap owns 61,604 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 63,120 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 32,121 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public holds 223,024 shares. 4,692 were reported by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability. Steadfast Management Lp stated it has 2.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

