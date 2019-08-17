Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Lifted Holding; Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.06. About 85,009 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 155,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares to 107,598 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69M for 21.62 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Valvoline Inc. (VVV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MSA Safety’s (NYSE:MSA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 93%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “William Sperry Elected to MSA Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc owns 1,974 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 2,473 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors reported 21,018 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 174,223 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 78,465 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 2,900 shares. 1 were reported by Toronto Dominion State Bank. Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 21,611 shares. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 63,011 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 17,843 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 9,400 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 1.04 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,078 shares or 0% of the stock.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $233.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,249 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.