Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder M&T Bank Boosted Its Position; Holder Founders Capital Management Raised J M Smucker Co New (SJM) Holding

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J M Smucker Co New (SJM) by 474.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 22,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 27,004 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 4,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J M Smucker Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 827,220 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNOUNCED A LIMITED, VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SPECIFIC LOTS OF TWO VARIETIES OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER CO IS CONSIDERING A SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS, INCLUDING PILLSBURY- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 7,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 31,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 24,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55M shares traded or 38.57% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance Corp invested in 0.11% or 59,016 shares. 16,895 are held by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 493,945 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.46% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 71,709 shares. Bridges Inv Management Inc holds 34,043 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Comm Llc accumulated 0.13% or 7,242 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.17 million shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 9,047 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.05% or 2,527 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt owns 1,527 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Comerica Bancshares accumulated 64,865 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Llc reported 5,353 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 6,386 shares to 74,983 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 13,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,753 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability owns 189,519 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh owns 0.05% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 72,405 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.11% or 11,256 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 3,072 shares. United Fire Gru Inc holds 0.17% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 7,153 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset has invested 1.78% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 2,006 were reported by Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated. First Dallas accumulated 3,065 shares. Uss Investment Management invested in 0.31% or 236,100 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 22 shares stake. Foster & Motley invested in 9,909 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc reported 16,612 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,612 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.