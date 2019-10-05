Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Upped Stake; Ami Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Realpage Com (RP) as Market Value Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.2. About 252,494 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51 million, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 1.06 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $17.01 million activity.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Cl B (NASDAQ:LGND) by 20,483 shares to 121,491 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 143,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.34M for 50.16 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 76,781 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,097 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,774 were accumulated by Us National Bank De. 1.63 million are owned by King Luther Capital. Marshall Wace Llp owns 33,201 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Blair William Communication Il reported 0.07% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Summit Creek Advisors Lc has invested 3.48% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bankshares Of America De invested in 995,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 135 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 201,647 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 4,398 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 7,836 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 6,148 shares. Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 43,266 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IYW’s Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “RealPage Inc (RP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Realpage Inc (RP) Chairman President & CEO Stephen T Winn Sold $5.4 million of Shares – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2017. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RealPage Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/8/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk: Calls, Yes; Stock, No – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADSK, AAOI, BOX – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autodesk Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Makes Autodesk A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc stated it has 1,336 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 2,954 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,920 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 78,534 shares stake. 29,955 were accumulated by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.22% or 56,580 shares in its portfolio. And Mgmt Com has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cap Rech Global Invsts owns 0.41% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 7.96 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm Limited accumulated 5,296 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Asset One has 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.52% or 231,026 shares. Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 1,577 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).