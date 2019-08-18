Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Increased Position; Denali Advisors Has Lifted Holding in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 26,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.98 million shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 70,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 230,800 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, up from 160,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 748,562 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 212,963 are held by Prudential Inc. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 36,182 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Finemark National Bank Tru holds 0.44% or 48,432 shares in its portfolio. Trellus Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Allstate Corporation invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Southpoint Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 500,000 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Frontier Communication Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 600,162 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Planning Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.56% or 11,735 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,389 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 63,120 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Commerce Inc reported 9,020 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 43,183 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,545 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.14% or 1.46 million shares. Proshare Limited Com holds 194,111 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sageworth Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Plante Moran Limited Liability Com reported 133 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). 187,507 were reported by Sei Invs. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 27,192 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 257,100 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 5,374 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 348 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16,000 shares to 467,500 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,000 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS).